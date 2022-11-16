  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Passenger train derails

November 16, 2022 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A passenger train derailed near the Tiruchi Railway Junction on Wednesday.

The incident occurred when the train with 26 carriages was on the way to the Railway Junction around 2.45 pm after maintenance works near Golden Rock. The wheels of the first and sixth carriages were found derailed. No passengers were injured in the incident as no one was travelling in the train at the time of the incident.

On information, officials and engineers of the Tiruchi Railway Division rushed to the spot and conducted inquiries. The carriages were brought on track after about two hours.

A few trains including Guruvayur-Chennai Express and Chennai-Madurai Tejas Express were delayed due to the incident.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.