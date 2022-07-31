Tiruchirapalli

Passenger from Singapore kept in isolation in Pudukottai GH

Staff Reporter PUDUKOTTAI July 31, 2022 01:24 IST
Updated: July 31, 2022 01:24 IST

A 35-year-old resident of Pudukkottai, who arrived at the Tiruchi airport from Singapore early on Friday morning, had skin rash, a symptom of monkeypox.

The person was sent for examination to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, from where he went missing later in the day. Hospital authorities informed the police and the Health Departments in Tiruchi and Pudukottai.

According to health officials, the person was found in his residence and taken to the Pudukottai Medical College Hospital.

His family was instructed to isolate themselves until a complete diagnosis was done. “The person has not displayed any symptom of monkeypox in the initial diagnosis, and the rashes are confirmed to be a skin disease,” said hospital dean M. Poovathi.

He has been kept in isolation as a precautionary measure, and his swab samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, for confirmation, she added.

