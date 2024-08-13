Passenger ferry from Nagapattinam to Kankesanthurai will have premium and economy classes

Passenger ferry ‘Sivagangai’ which will be operated from Nagapattinam to Kankesanthurai and back from August 16 will have an occupancy of 150 passengers, said S. Niranjan Nanthagopan, managing director, IndSri Ferry Services Private Limited which will operate the service.

Mr. Niranjan said the passenger ferry will have premium and economy class seatings. The premium class can accommodate 27 passengers while the economy class can accommodate 123 passengers. The inaugural service will be on August 16 with the ferry leaving Nagapattinam at 10 a.m. to reach Kankesanthurai at 2 p.m.

It will leave Kankesanthurai at 10 a.m. on Saturday and reach Nagapattinam at 2 p.m. The services will be full-fledged from August 18 with the scheduled timing of departure of the ferry from Nagapattinam being 8 a.m. to reach Kankesanthurai at 12 noon. It will leave Kankesanthurai at 2 p.m. to reach Nagapattinam at 6 p.m. Online bookings have been made available for passengers, Mr. Niranjan said.