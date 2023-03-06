Passenger booked for assaulting Ticket Inspector

March 06, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Government Railway Police, Tiruchi, has booked a case against a rail passenger and detained him for allegedly assaulting a Travelling Ticket Inspector (TTI) on board the Rameswaram - Chennai Egmore Sethu Express in the early hours on Monday.

The case against the passenger identified as Krishnamurthy was registered on a complaint from the TTI Arabind Kumar - a native of Bihar who works in Tiruchi Division, said railway sources.

The TTI boarded the train at Tiruchi Junction and while examining the tickets of passengers he found one of them sleeping on berth 7 which is allotted to the TTIs. Railway sources said Krishnamurthy had a confirmed ticket and was allotted berth 8 in S10 coach.

The sources said Krishnamurthy was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol and allegedly refused to occupy his allotted berth when the TTI insisted. He allegedly abused and assaulted the TTI. Investigation is on, the sources added.