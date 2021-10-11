Tiruchirapalli

Passenger arrested for smuggling gold

Officers of the Customs Air Intelligence Unit seized 435 grams of rectangular gold plates smuggled by a passenger at the international airport here on Sunday.

The male passenger, who landed here from Sharjah by an Air India Express flight, was intercepted by the Customs officers at the exit gate based on intelligence.

While conducting a search of his luggage, the officers recovered 60 rectangular gold plates, all of 24 karat purity, concealed in an electric insect killer and induction stove and seized them. The total value of the seized gold was put at ₹20.83 lakh.

The passenger was arrested under the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation was in progress, a press release from the Commissioner of Customs (Preventive) said on Monday.


