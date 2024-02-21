Parts of Tiruchi city to get reduced drinking water supply for a week

February 21, 2024 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Owing to maintenance activities and augmentation of collector wells at Cauvery and Kollidam river beds, the quantum of drinking water supplied to some parts of Tiruchi City has been reduced.

In a statement, Corporation Commissioner V. Saravanan said due to source augmentation measures at Periyar Nagar collector wells, the water supply to Ariyamangalam, Malayappa Nagar, Rail Nagar, Melakalkandarkottai, Ex-servicemen colony, Ponneripuram, Vivekananda Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Central Prison, Sudarrajan Nagar, K.K. Nagar, Sembattu, Khajamalai, EB Colony, Renga Nagar, Subramaniya Nagar, Thendral Nagar, V.N. Nagar, Kavibharathi Nagar, Kamarajar Nagar, Crawford, Edamalaipattipudur, Anbu Nagar, Amman Nagar, Thendral Nagar EB colony, Cantonment, MM Nagar, Marakkadai, and Viragupettai have been reduced.

The Corporation has been taking steps to complete the ongoing works in the collector wells, he said and added that regular water supply will be restored within a week and appealed to the residents to use drinking water judiciously.

