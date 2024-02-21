GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Parts of Tiruchi city to get reduced drinking water supply for a week

February 21, 2024 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Owing to maintenance activities and augmentation of collector wells at Cauvery and Kollidam river beds, the quantum of drinking water supplied to some parts of Tiruchi City has been reduced.

In a statement, Corporation Commissioner V. Saravanan said due to source augmentation measures at Periyar Nagar collector wells, the water supply to Ariyamangalam, Malayappa Nagar, Rail Nagar, Melakalkandarkottai, Ex-servicemen colony, Ponneripuram, Vivekananda Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Central Prison, Sudarrajan Nagar, K.K. Nagar, Sembattu, Khajamalai, EB Colony, Renga Nagar, Subramaniya Nagar, Thendral Nagar, V.N. Nagar, Kavibharathi Nagar, Kamarajar Nagar, Crawford, Edamalaipattipudur, Anbu Nagar, Amman Nagar, Thendral Nagar EB colony, Cantonment, MM Nagar, Marakkadai, and Viragupettai have been reduced.

The Corporation has been taking steps to complete the ongoing works in the collector wells, he said and added that regular water supply will be restored within a week and appealed to the residents to use drinking water judiciously.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.