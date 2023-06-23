Parties stage stir demanding arrest of accused for alleged assault on Dalits

June 23, 2023 12:59 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Members of various political parties staged an agitation at Tirumayam in the district on Monday demanding the arrest of the accused who had allegedly assaulted a few members belonging to the Dalit community during a temple festival at Virachilai near Tirumayam in the district recently.

The CPI(M), VCK, Congress, Tamilaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam and BJP took part in the stir during which the agitators sat on the road in support of their demand. The Panayapatti police had registered a case under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against some caste Hindus in connection with the assault on few members of the Dalit community. Over 200 members took part. The protesters ended the stir after the police held talks with them, said police sources.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.