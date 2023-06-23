HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Parties stage stir demanding arrest of accused for alleged assault on Dalits

June 23, 2023 12:59 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of various political parties staged an agitation at Tirumayam in the district on Monday demanding the arrest of the accused who had allegedly assaulted a few members belonging to the Dalit community during a temple festival at Virachilai near Tirumayam in the district recently. 

The CPI(M), VCK, Congress, Tamilaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam and BJP took part in the stir during which the agitators sat on the road in support of their demand. The Panayapatti police had registered a case under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against some caste Hindus in connection with the assault on few members of the Dalit community. Over 200 members took part. The protesters ended the stir after the police held talks with them, said police sources.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.