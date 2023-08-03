August 03, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Cadre of various political parties staged a demonstration at Pudukottai on Thursday condemning the spate of violence in Manipur. The demonstration organised at Chinnappa Park saw the participation of the DMK, Congress, MDMK, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and others who all assembled under the Manipur Unity People’s Federation umbrella.

The demonstrators demanded the resignation of the Manipur Chief Minister and condemned the Centre and the Manipur State government for their failure in ensuring peace. They also demanded the withdrawal of the Uniform Civil Code. Later, they took out a procession from the Chinnappa Park to the District Collectorate, said police sources.

