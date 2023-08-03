HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Parties hold demo at Pudukottai condemning Manipur violence

August 03, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Cadre of various political parties staged a demonstration at Pudukottai on Thursday condemning the spate of violence in Manipur.  The demonstration organised at Chinnappa Park saw the participation of the DMK, Congress, MDMK, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and others who all assembled under the Manipur Unity People’s Federation umbrella.

The demonstrators demanded the resignation of the Manipur Chief Minister and condemned the Centre and the Manipur State government for their failure in ensuring peace. They also demanded the withdrawal of the Uniform Civil Code.  Later, they took out a procession from the Chinnappa Park to the District Collectorate, said police sources. 

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.