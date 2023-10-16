Participants show their culinary skills at ‘Our State Our Taste’ contest

October 16, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

A. Thamarai Selvi emerged the winner of the fourth edition of The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ presented by the Gold Winner, held in Nagapattinam on Sunday by impressing the judges with kanakeluthi meen kuzhambu, sankara fish fry, sura puttu and kanava puttu.

G. Selvarani, who presented a variety of recipes in prawn, including adai, kola urundai and prawn sorakkai kootu, was declared the first runner-up. Fish curry, karuvattu kuzhambu, prawn thokku and chicken gravy won the second runner-up title for K. Usha.

On Saturday, Thanjavur witnessed an enthusiastic turnout of around 90 participants who showcased their culinary skills by presenting a variety of non-vegetarian recipes. Kavitha Kumar, for her host of recipes, including fish podimas, prawn mullangi kuzhambu, crab omelette, kaadai muttai paniyaram and nethili karuvadu kuzhambu, was adjudged winner of the preliminary round.

While R. Sowmiya, who had presented navadhanya adai, mutton kuzhambu, and sweet potato biryani, was the first runner-up and R. Priya Dharshini with chicken biryani, ragi laddu, carrot halwa and vazhaipoo vadai was declared the second runner-up.

The participants were asked to prepare a traditional Tamil Nadu dish or creatively reinterpret a classic recipe. Chef Damu, who judged the preparations, lauded the participants for presenting a wide range of recipes.

Maheshwari, Marketing Department, Gold Winner; Nelson, TSM, Butterfly; Rajarathinam and Santhosh, Distributors, RKG; Saranya, marketing manager, Elite Foods, and a representative from DBS Bank were present.

The finale will take place in Chennai on December 16.

The grand prize for the contest is set at ₹1 lakh, while the second and third-place winners will receive ₹60,000 and ₹40,000, respectively.

‘Our State Our Taste’ is sponsored by Gold Winner, powered by Butterfly, in association with RKG, Aashirvaad, and Elite Foods. Partners include Bambino (vermicelli), Parry’s (sugar), Coir-On (comfort), G-square (realty), SRM-IHM (hotel management) and DBS (banking).

