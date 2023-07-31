HamberMenu
Partially decomposed dead body of man found in Tiruchi

July 31, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Tiruchi City Police on Monday recovered the partially decomposed body of a 27-year-old man from a graveyard near Mela Kothamangalam.

The police identified the deceased as N. Ranjith, 27, a lorry driver of Ramji Nagar. The body was sent to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital for autopsy.

Police sources said there was no external injury on the body. The post-mortem examination revealed that he ended his life, said police sources and added that samples had been sent to the Regional Forensic Sciences Laboratory for a viscera test.

Edapamalaipattipudur Police registered a case under Section 174 (Police to enquire and report on suicide) of the Indian Penal Code and further investigations are on.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050. )

