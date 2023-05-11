May 11, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A partially decomposed body of a man with severe head injury was found inside a toilet at the old omni bus stand here on Thursday. Police identified the deceased as Ramesh, aged around 40 years, against whom a history sheet had been opened in K. K. Nagar police station.

Acting on information that foul smell was emanating from the toilet, the Cantonment Police personnel inspected the spot and found the body in a partially decomposed state. The body was sent to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital for autopsy. The Cantonment Police have treated it as a case of suspicious death. Further investigation was on.