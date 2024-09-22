Partially charred body of man found along Kudamurutti river bank in Tiruchi

A partially burnt body of a man was found along the west bank of the Kudumarutti river in Tiruchi city on Sunday. A two-wheeler was found in a burnt state nearby. The police later identified the victim as M. Saravanakumar, 30, of Uyyakondan Thirumalai. The police suspected it to be a case of suicide.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said Saravanakumar, who was married, was unemployed for the past few months and was said to be in financial stress. The charred body was handed over to his family after the post-mortem at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital.

The Government Hospital police station has registered a case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 and Speak2Us mental health helpline 9375493754).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.