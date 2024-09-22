ADVERTISEMENT

Partially charred body of man found along Kudamurutti river bank in Tiruchi

Published - September 22, 2024 08:04 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A partially burnt body of a man was found along the west bank of the Kudumarutti river in Tiruchi city on Sunday. A two-wheeler was found in a burnt state nearby. The police later identified the victim as M. Saravanakumar, 30, of Uyyakondan Thirumalai. The police suspected it to be a case of suicide.

The police said Saravanakumar, who was married, was unemployed for the past few months and was said to be in financial stress. The charred body was handed over to his family after the post-mortem at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital.

The Government Hospital police station has registered a case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 and Speak2Us mental health helpline 9375493754). 

Related Topics

Tiruchi / crime

