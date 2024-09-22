GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Partially charred body of man found along Kudamurutti river bank in Tiruchi

Published - September 22, 2024 08:04 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A partially burnt body of a man was found along the west bank of the Kudumarutti river in Tiruchi city on Sunday. A two-wheeler was found in a burnt state nearby. The police later identified the victim as M. Saravanakumar, 30, of Uyyakondan Thirumalai. The police suspected it to be a case of suicide.

The police said Saravanakumar, who was married, was unemployed for the past few months and was said to be in financial stress. The charred body was handed over to his family after the post-mortem at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital.

The Government Hospital police station has registered a case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 and Speak2Us mental health helpline 9375493754). 

Published - September 22, 2024 08:04 pm IST

Related Topics

Tiruchi / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.