Partially burnt body of woman found

A young woman’s partially burnt body was found at Melapachaikudi village in Viralimalai police station limit in Pudukottai district on Tuesday.
A local resident, who noticed the body in the morning, informed the village administration officer, who, in turn, alerted police.
The body was found in a partially burnt state with the face intact. The identity of the victim, aged around 25 years, was yet to be established, police said.
A forensic team inspected the crime scene, while police conducted initial inquiry. The body was later sent to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi for post-mortem and later buried.
Viralimalai Police have registered a case of murder and launched probe. They are trying to find whether any missing case was reported in Pudukottai or neighouring districts.
