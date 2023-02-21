Partially burnt body of man found in Perambalur

February 21, 2023 04:11 pm | Updated 04:11 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The partially burnt body of a man was found in an open area near the new bus stand in Perambalur Town on Tuesday. The identity of the deceased, believed to be aged around 30 years, is yet to be established.

An empty bottle, a handkerchief and footwear were found near the body. The deceased was wearing trousers and a shirt, police said. On receiving information, police personnel inspected the spot and conducted inquiries. Fingerprint experts and scientific assistants too, inspected the spot and a detective dog of the Dog Squad was also brought in to aid in the investigation.

The Perambalur Police are treating this as a suspicious death and have booked a case under section 174 (iii) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, said police sources.

