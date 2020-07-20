Partially burnt body of an aged woman found at Mukkombu

20 July 2020 20:26 IST

TIRUCHI

A partially burnt body of an aged woman was found at Mukkombu along the Tiruchi - Karur national highway near here on Monday. Based on a notebook containing some phone numbers and a photo inside, the Jeeyapuram Police identified the victim as V. Kanakambujam (72).

A kerosene can containing very little quantity of the fuel, a match box, saree and a small bag containing a notebook were recovered from the spot. Police sources said preliminary inquiries revealed that Kanakambujam, a widow, had been staying alone in a rented house at Chinthamani area in Tiruchi city. Her first son had passed away and the second son was staying in the city.

Advertising

Advertising

It is said that the woman and her second son apparently had some differences. The woman had not been keeping well for the past few days and one of her relatives had offered her money. The woman had worked as a helper in a city college much earlier but was unemployed now.

The body was sent to the Mahatma Gandhi Government Hospital here for post mortem. The Jeeyapuram Police has registered a case under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The possibility of the aged woman having committed self immolation was also not being ruled out, said the police sources adding that things would become clear based on the post mortem report.