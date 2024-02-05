ADVERTISEMENT

Partially burnt body found in Kollidam river

February 05, 2024 06:08 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A partially burnt body was found under the Kollidam river bridge on the Tiruchi - Chennai National Highway in Tiruchi on Monday. Based on an alert from the locals, the Kollidam police recovered the body between the ninth and tenth pillars of the Kollidam river bridge. The body was sent to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi for an autopsy. Police said the body was found to be of a woman aged between 40 and 50, and the identity was yet to be ascertained, said police. Based on a complaint from the Village Administrative Officer, the Kollidam police registered a case under Section 174 (3) (Police to enquire and report if there is any doubt regarding cause of death) of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

