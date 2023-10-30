HamberMenu
Partial cancellation of trains

October 30, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Southern Railway has effected partial cancellation of services of the following long-distance services passing through the main line in view of line and power block at Saint Thomas Mount yard, Velacherry in Chennai Railway Division.

The Chennai Egmore-Karaikudi Junction Pallavan Superfast Express (12605) leaving Chennai Egmore is partially cancelled between Chennai Egmore and Tambaram on October 31. This train will leave for Karaikudi from Tambaram by 4-15 p.m., in the return direction train no: 12606 leaving Karaikudi Junction by 5-35 a.m. on October 31 will be short-terminated at Tambaram.

The Chennai Egmore – Mannargudi Mannai Express (16159) leaving Chennai Egmore at 10-55 p.m. on November 1, November 2 and November 3 is partially canceled between Chennai Egmore and Tambaram. The train will commence its journey from Tambaram to Mannargudi by 11-50 p.m. on all these three days, according to a Southern Railway release.

