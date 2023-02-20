Partial cancellation of Tiruchi - Thiruvananthapuram - Tiruchi express trains

February 20, 2023 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Southern Railway has announced partial cancellation of the Tiruchi - Thiruvananthapuram - Tiruchi Intercity Express trains on February 21 in order to facilitate engineering works at Thiruvananthapuram Division.

The Tiruchi Junction - Thiruvananthapuram Central Intercity Express (Train No. 22627), which leaves Tiruchi at 7.20 a.m., will be partially cancelled between Tirunelveli Junction and Thiruvananthapuram Central. The train will not run from Tirunelveli Junction to Thiruvananthapuram Central on that date.

The Thiruvananthapuram Central - Tiruchi Junction Intercity Express (Train No. 22628) will be partially cancelled between Thiruvananthapuram Central and Tirunelveli Junction. The train will commence service from Tirunelveli Junction at its scheduled departure time of 2.25 p.m., a Southern Railway press release said on Monday.