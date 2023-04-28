ADVERTISEMENT

Partial cancellation of Tiruchi - Thiruvananthapuram Express

April 28, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Southern Railway has announced the partial cancellation of Tiruchi - Thiruvananthapuram - Tiruchi Intercity Expresses on May 3 and 17 in view of line block for facilitating engineering works in the Virudhunagar - Vanchi Maniyachchi section of Madurai Division. 

The Tiruchi - Thiruvananthapuram Central Intercity Express (Train No. 22627) will be partially cancelled between Virudhunagar and Thiruvananthapuram Central. The train will be short terminated at Virudhunagar Junction.

The Thiruvananthapuram Central - Tiruchi Intercity Express (Train No 22628) will be partially cancelled between Thiruvananthapuram Central and Virudhunagar. The train will commence its journey from Virudhunagar Junction at its scheduled departure time of 4.08 p.m. on the above mentioned dates. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

 The Thiruvananthapuram Central - Tiruchi Intercity Express (Train No. 22628) leaving Thiruvananthapuram Central at 11.35 a.m. on May 9 will arrive in Tiruchi at 8.25 p.m. (that is a 40 minutes delay from its scheduled departure time), a press release from the Tiruchi Railway Division said. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US