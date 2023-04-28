HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Partial cancellation of Tiruchi - Thiruvananthapuram Express

April 28, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Southern Railway has announced the partial cancellation of Tiruchi - Thiruvananthapuram - Tiruchi Intercity Expresses on May 3 and 17 in view of line block for facilitating engineering works in the Virudhunagar - Vanchi Maniyachchi section of Madurai Division. 

The Tiruchi - Thiruvananthapuram Central Intercity Express (Train No. 22627) will be partially cancelled between Virudhunagar and Thiruvananthapuram Central. The train will be short terminated at Virudhunagar Junction.

The Thiruvananthapuram Central - Tiruchi Intercity Express (Train No 22628) will be partially cancelled between Thiruvananthapuram Central and Virudhunagar. The train will commence its journey from Virudhunagar Junction at its scheduled departure time of 4.08 p.m. on the above mentioned dates. 

 The Thiruvananthapuram Central - Tiruchi Intercity Express (Train No. 22628) leaving Thiruvananthapuram Central at 11.35 a.m. on May 9 will arrive in Tiruchi at 8.25 p.m. (that is a 40 minutes delay from its scheduled departure time), a press release from the Tiruchi Railway Division said. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.