April 28, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Southern Railway has announced the partial cancellation of Tiruchi - Thiruvananthapuram - Tiruchi Intercity Expresses on May 3 and 17 in view of line block for facilitating engineering works in the Virudhunagar - Vanchi Maniyachchi section of Madurai Division.

The Tiruchi - Thiruvananthapuram Central Intercity Express (Train No. 22627) will be partially cancelled between Virudhunagar and Thiruvananthapuram Central. The train will be short terminated at Virudhunagar Junction.

The Thiruvananthapuram Central - Tiruchi Intercity Express (Train No 22628) will be partially cancelled between Thiruvananthapuram Central and Virudhunagar. The train will commence its journey from Virudhunagar Junction at its scheduled departure time of 4.08 p.m. on the above mentioned dates.

The Thiruvananthapuram Central - Tiruchi Intercity Express (Train No. 22628) leaving Thiruvananthapuram Central at 11.35 a.m. on May 9 will arrive in Tiruchi at 8.25 p.m. (that is a 40 minutes delay from its scheduled departure time), a press release from the Tiruchi Railway Division said.