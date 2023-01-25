ADVERTISEMENT

Partial cancellation of Tiruchi-Thiruvananthapuram express trains

January 25, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Southern Railway has announced partial cancellation of Tiruchi - Thiruvananthapuram - Tiruchi superfast express trains in view of engineering works to be carried out in the Thiruvananthapuram - Nagercoil section.

The Tiruchi - Thiruvananthapuram Central superfast express (Train No. 22627), which leaves Tiruchi at 7.20 a.m. on January 26, 27, February 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 14,15,16 and 17, will be partially cancelled between Tirunelveli Junction and Thiruvananthapuram Central. The train will run from Tiruchi to Tirunelveli on the above mentioned dates. 

The Thiruvananthapuram Central - Tiruchi superfast express (Train No. 22628) will be partially cancelled between Thiruvananthapuram Central and Tirunelveli Junction on January 26, 27, February 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 14, 15, 16 and 17. The train will commence service from Tirunelveli at its scheduled time of 2.30 p.m. on the above mentioned dates, a Southern Railway press release said.

