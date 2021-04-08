Partial cancellation of Tiruchi - Erode special train

The Southern Railway has announced partial cancellation of Tiruchi - Palakkad Town - Tiruchi special trains on April 10 (Saturday) due to traffic block to facilitate engineering works for the construction of a limited use subway in lieu of a level crossing between Erode and Chavadipalaiyam railway stations.

The Palakkad Town - Tiruchi special (Train No. 06844) will be partially cancelled between Erode Junction and Tiruchi on April 10. It will run from Palakkad Town to Erode Junction only on that date.

The Tiruchi - Palakkad Town special (Train No. 06843) will be partially cancelled between Tiruchi and Erode Junction on April 10. It will not run from Tiruchi to Erode on that date, a Southern Railway release said.