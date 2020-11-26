Partial cancellation of special services

Tiruchi

26 November 2020 00:09 IST

Southern Railway has announced partial cancellation of the following services in view of Nivar cyclone.

Services of train No.06232 Mysuru - Mayiladuthurai Special of 25th November was partially cancelled between Tiruchi and Mayiladuthurai and was operated between Mysuru and Tiruchchirappalli.

Train No.06231 Mayiladuthurai - Mysuru Special of 26th November has been partially cancelled between Mayiladuthurai and Tiruchchirappalli and will be operated between Tiruchi and Mysuru.

Advertising

Advertising

Train No.06188 Ernakulam - Karaikkal Special was partially cancelled between Tiruchi and Karaikkal and was run between Ernakulam and Tiruchi.

Train No.06187 Karaikkal - Ernakulam Special of 26th November has been partially cancelled between Karaikkal and Tiruchi and will run from Tiruchi to Ernakulam.

Train No.02084/02083 Coimbatore - Mayiladuthurai - Coimbatore Jan Shatabdi Specials of 26th November have been partially cancelled between Tiruchchi and Mayiladuthurai and will run between Coimbatore and Tiruchi.

Refund

For trains cancelled partially, passengers can avail full refund for the untraveled portion until six months from the date of scheduled departure of the train.

Auto refund facility is available for tickets booked online, another release said.