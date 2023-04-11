ADVERTISEMENT

Partial cancellation, diversion of some trains in view of line block on April 12

April 11, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Southern Railway has announced partial cancellation of a couple of trains and diversion of two others on April 12 in view line block / power block for facilitating engineering works in the Tamaraipadi - Vadamadurai stretch in Madurai Division. 

PARTIAL CANCELLATION

 The Chennai - Madurai - Chennai Tejas expresses (Train No. 22671 / 22672) will be partially cancelled between Tiruchi and Madurai on April 12. The train will not run from Tiruchi to Madurai on that date. 

DIVERSION

 The Chennai - Guruvayur express (Train No. 16127) scheduled on April 12 will be diverted from Tiruchi Junction and run via Karaikudi Junction, Manamadurai Junction and Virudhunagar Junction with stoppage at Manamadurai Junction.  The Mayiladuthurai - Sengottai unreserved express (Train No. 16847) scheduled on April 12 will be diverted via Virudhunagar Junction, Manamadurai Junction, Karaikudi Junction and Tiruchi Junction with stoppage at Manamadurai Junction, a press release from the Tiruchi Division said. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US