Partial cancellation, diversion of some trains in view of line block on April 12

April 11, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Southern Railway has announced partial cancellation of a couple of trains and diversion of two others on April 12 in view line block / power block for facilitating engineering works in the Tamaraipadi - Vadamadurai stretch in Madurai Division. 

PARTIAL CANCELLATION

 The Chennai - Madurai - Chennai Tejas expresses (Train No. 22671 / 22672) will be partially cancelled between Tiruchi and Madurai on April 12. The train will not run from Tiruchi to Madurai on that date. 

DIVERSION

 The Chennai - Guruvayur express (Train No. 16127) scheduled on April 12 will be diverted from Tiruchi Junction and run via Karaikudi Junction, Manamadurai Junction and Virudhunagar Junction with stoppage at Manamadurai Junction.  The Mayiladuthurai - Sengottai unreserved express (Train No. 16847) scheduled on April 12 will be diverted via Virudhunagar Junction, Manamadurai Junction, Karaikudi Junction and Tiruchi Junction with stoppage at Manamadurai Junction, a press release from the Tiruchi Division said. 

