Part-time special teachers demand permanent positions

Members of the Tamil Nadu Part-Time Special Teachers’ Association staged a demonstration in front of the Collector’s Office on Monday demanding permanent positions for part-time special teachers. The protest was led by association district president R. Suresh. During the protest, the association called upon the DMK government to fulfil its election promise to regularise the services of over 12,500 part-time teachers currently working in government schools across Tamil Nadu. Alternatively, they urged the government to provide full-time employment, as promised during their May 2022 protest, with a salary of ₹ 25,000 along with benefits such as Provident Fund(PF) and Employee State Insurance(ESI).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.