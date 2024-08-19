ADVERTISEMENT

Part-time special teachers demand permanent positions

Published - August 19, 2024 06:40 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Tamil Nadu Part-Time Special Teachers’ Association staged a demonstration in front of the Collector’s Office on Monday demanding permanent positions for part-time special teachers. The protest was led by association district president R. Suresh. During the protest, the association called upon the DMK government to fulfil its election promise to regularise the services of over 12,500 part-time teachers currently working in government schools across Tamil Nadu. Alternatively, they urged the government to provide full-time employment, as promised during their May 2022 protest, with a salary of ₹ 25,000 along with benefits such as Provident Fund(PF) and Employee State Insurance(ESI).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US