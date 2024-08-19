Part-time special teachers demand permanent positions

Members of the Tamil Nadu Part-Time Special Teachers’ Association staged a demonstration in front of the Collector’s Office on Monday demanding permanent positions for part-time special teachers. The protest was led by association district president R. Suresh. During the protest, the association called upon the DMK government to fulfil its election promise to regularise the services of over 12,500 part-time teachers currently working in government schools across Tamil Nadu. Alternatively, they urged the government to provide full-time employment, as promised during their May 2022 protest, with a salary of ₹ 25,000 along with benefits such as Provident Fund(PF) and Employee State Insurance(ESI).