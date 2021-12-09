Uyyakondan Riverfront Development Project inaugurated

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated the Uyyakondan Canal Riverfront Development project through videoconferencing on Wednesday. The project, undertaken under the Smart Cities Mission, was an effort to beautify the banks of the canal and make it a site for public use.

Three parks have been constructed along the 2.60 km long stretch of the north bank Uyyakondan Canal at a cost of ₹18.32 crore. Walkways, a park with fountains and an open-air amphitheatre where art and cultural shows can be held, were some of its features.

The first park, named Tiger park spans 3,420 square metres, the second Peacock park spans 5,186.34 square metres and the third, Rose Park, is spread over 2,773.35 square metres. A children’s play area of 1,500 square metres has been set up.

Pedestrian walkways have been laid for a distance of 1,800 metres on the side of the road. Other features include a surveillance room, CCTV cameras, meditation hall, lawn with flowering plants, and drinking water facility. The amphitheatre, the first of its kind in the city can seat 200 people.

Bio-fencing has been created for 2,600 metres along the canal in order to prevent people from littering while the retaining wall has been extended through the length of the three parks. Meanwhile, 430 granite stone benches have been placed across the three parks. The project, which began in January 2019 slowed down due to the COVID-19 lockdown but soon picked up the pace. It will be an important attraction for tourists and locals alike, officials of the Tiruchi Corporation said.