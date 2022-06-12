Parks along Uyyakondan channel remain underutilised

New civic body chief visits the parks to take stock of their operation and maintenance

Underutilisation of public parks established on the banks of the Uyyakondan river in Cantonment area of the city apparently due to shortcomings in maintenance has caused dismay among residents.

The parks were created as part of the Uyyakondan riverfront development project. Beautification of the riverfront for a length of 2.6 km, strengthening the bund, laying of concrete road from M.G.R. Roundabout to Puthur weir and illumination of the road were among the components of the project. A sum of ₹17.56 crore was spent for the project under the Smart Cities Mission.

The primary feature of the project was the establishment of three parks on the left and the right banks of the irrigation channel. It included a walkway, fountain, and amphitheatre, where art and cultural shows could be conducted. Fencing was installed for about 2,600 metres along the canal so as to prevent people from littering. A retaining wall was also constructed in order to strengthen the bund. Besides, about 400 granite stones, stone benches and play equipment were also installed.

The Corporation park near Uyyakondan river in Tiruchi on Sunday.. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin declared open the Uyyakondan Riverfront Development Project through videoconferencing in December last.

A notice board on the main park says it is open to the public between 6 a.m. to 9.30 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. As per the agreement, the maintenance of the parks lies with the contractor for a year from the completion of the project. A caretaker, employed by the contractor, is posted at the main park. No one seems to be working in the other two parks.

A few residents of Bharathi Nagar, Kumaran Nagar Extension and Kumaran Nagar visited the parks for a few days after the inauguration. Since then, the number of visitors has dwindled to a substantial extent. The parks have remained idle for most days.

Residents say that no attention has been paid for maintaining the parks, which has reflected in wild growth of weeds, grass and plants. Also, they are not cleaned properly.

“We could not make use of the facilities well. The parks are invariably kept closed as it is feared that the equipment will be stolen if they are kept opened,” says a 14-year-old boy of Vannarapettai.

R. Vaithinathan, Commissioner, Tiruchi Corporation, shortly after assuming office, visited the parks and the Uyyakondan Riverfront Development Project areas a few days ago to take stock of their operation and maintenance.

Sources in the Corporation said the parks would get a facelift soon. A plan of action would be devised to make use of them well.