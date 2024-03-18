Parking lots identified by Tiruvarur police for ‘Aazhi’ car festival

March 18, 2024 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Tiruvarur district police have made elaborate bandobust arrangements for the smooth conduct of the ‘Aazhi’ car festival of Sri Thyagarajaswamy Temple here on March 21.

Disclosing this to press here on Monday, Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar said that around 2,000 police personnel would be deployed for bandobust duty.

While the Thyagaraja Institute ground, Lakshmi Marriage Hall complex, open spaces near Oxford and V.S.Boys Higher Secondary Schools, tourist vehicles stand near Azhagiri Colony and opposite SBI branch have been identified for two-wheeler parking, the Goods Shed Road, SS Nagar grounds at Vilamal, New Bharath School grounds, Thendral Nagar, Senthamangalam and Kodikalpalayam areas allotted for light motor vehicles.

In addition to the two-wheeler parking, four-wheelers could also be parked at the open space at Oxford and V.S. Boys Higher Secondary School, he added.

Heavy vehicles passing through Tiruvarur from Nagapattinam and surrounding areas would be diverted via Valavaikkal, Pulivalam, Vellakkudi to proceed to Thanjavur via Mannargudi route or via Kulikarai, Ammaiyappan route to reach the Thanjavur-Nagapattinam Road.

Similarly, vehicles coming from Kumbakonam and Mayiladuthurai would be diverted via Thirukkannamangai and Ammaiyappan.

Apart from setting up watch towers and police assistance booths at important junctions, drones and mobile surveillance would also be pressed into service in addition to the 10 crime prevention teams formed to ensure safety of the pilgrims taking part in the festival, the Superintendent of Police added.