GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Parking lot yet to become a reality in Srirangam

During the Vaikunta Ekadasi celebrations, devotees had to park their vehicles 1 km away from the main shrine and cover the distance on foot; the Corporation it does not have a suitable piece of land in Srirangam to build a parking lot

December 25, 2023 11:16 am | Updated 11:16 am IST - TIRUCHI

C. Jaisankar
Thousands of devotees participated in the Vailunta Ekadasi celebrations at the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam on Saturday, December 23, 2023

Thousands of devotees participated in the Vailunta Ekadasi celebrations at the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam on Saturday, December 23, 2023 | Photo Credit: MOORTHY M

The arrival of devotees from different parts of the country, mainly from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka, to Sri Ranganathanswamy Temple continues to soar every year.

The number of devotees, who visited the temple about 20 to 25 years ago, was just in the hundreds. It did not pose many problems to the traffic managers and the competent authorities to regulate the vehicles. But this number has risen phenomenally over the last few years.

According to sources, Srirangam, on average, receives about 500 cars and 100 buses per day. The number swells on weekends, holidays and Sabarimala season from November to January. But there is no organised parking lot to accommodate the tourist vehicles. In the absence of parking lots, the devotees park their vehicles at their will, thereby creating traffic woes.

The temple town received a record number of vehicles on Saturday on account of the opening of Paramapathavaasal as part of the ongoing 22-day Vaikunta Ekadasi festival. However, the police did not allow vehicles to enter Srirangam as per the traffic management plan. The vehicles were parked in temporary lots, most of which were situated at least one km away from Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple. The devotees, who came from tourist vehicles and cards, had to walk at least one km to reach the temple.

“It is surprising that Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, one of the popular temples in the country, does not have a dedicated parking lot. My vehicle was not allowed beyond Thiruvanaikoil, which is about 1.5 km from the Srirangam temple. We had no other option except to reach the temple on foot,” said Rama Krishna Raju, a devotee from Andhra Pradesh, who came to Srirangam on Saturday.

Though there were many attempts to establish parking lots in Srirangam, none of them fructified. While the Tiruchi City Corporation cites lack of a sizeable plot for constructing the parking lot, the local residents blamed the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment, which owns many large vacant sites in Srirangam and Thiruvanaikovil, as it had not come forward to construct a parking lot.

“Devotees cannot be allowed to face difficulties in parking vehicles. Both the Corporation and the HR&CE have equal responsibility in providing facilities to the devotees. Parking lots should become a reality soon,” says M. Selvakumar, a resident of Srirangam.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.