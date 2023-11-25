Park for persons with disabilities to come up on Race Course Road in Tiruchi

November 25, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi City Corporation has floated a tender to set up recreational facilities for people with disabilities and elders on Race Course Road in Khajamalai.

A first-of-its-kind park in the city is to come up on the walking tracks around the Anna Stadium in Khajamalai. It will focus on people with different types of disabilities and have disabled-friendly play equipment.

The civic body has finalised the design and ₹7.5 crore has been allocated to create amenities and redevelop the tracks on the Race Course Road into a recreational zone for all sections of people. “The layout for setting up the inclusive infrastructure is completed and a tender has been floated to identify a suitable contractor for the project. The civil work will be completed within a year,” said a senior Corporation official.

According to officials, the 2-km stretch around Anna Stadium will be developed as a model recreational space with various facilities, including tactile replicas of artistic sculptures to attract visually impaired people. The plan includes provisions for yoga and meditation for senior citizens, a disabled-friendly open-air gym and play area for children.

“The space will be utilised to the maximum extent for developing new infrastructure. Anti-slippery pedestrian platforms and vintage street lights with seating arrangements will be provided on the walking tracks to add amenities for the walkers,” the official added.

Since maintaining the redeveloped tracks with added amenities was crucial, a plan to bring the entire stretch under CCTV surveillance to prevent damage to properties was on the cards.

