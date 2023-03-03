Park for persons with disabilities on the cards

March 03, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - TIRUCHI

In an effort to improve inclusive infrastructure in the city, Tiruchi Corporation is planning to set up recreational facilities, including a park for children and people with disabilities on Race Course Road in Khajamalai.

A first-of-its-kind park in the city it will focus on people with different types of disabilities. The park will also boast of disabled-friendly play equipment.

Officials said various facilities in the recreational space were yet to be decided upon. “We are consulting several experts to come up with the best facilities catering to people with disabilities from all sections. Once the design and facilities are finalised, we will submit a proposal to the government for approval,” said a senior Corporation official.

Apart from the park, the four-kilometre stretch around Anna Stadium will be developed as a model recreational space with refurbished pedestrian platforms, vintage street lights, tree plantations and space for residents to relax.

According to the officials, redesigning and renovation are planned on the existing walking tracks to add amenities for morning walkers. “Pedestrian platforms are being redeveloped in a phased manner, and granite slabs will be installed on the platforms to allow flow of rainwater,” said a senior official.

Granite benches will be installed every 300 metres to help residents engage in morning walks to relax. It will also feature a separate 8-shaped pavement for walking. As the area attracts bicycle riders, the civic body has plans for an exclusive bicycle track with signboards.

Since maintaining the redeveloped pedestrian platforms with added amenities was crucial, a plan to bring the entire stretch under CCTV surveillance to prevent damage to properties was also on the cards.

P. Manoharan, a resident of KK Nagar, said, “It is an impressive concept, but as we already have so many parks, the civic body can consider adding one inclusive play equipment in every park to make all of them accessible to persons with disabilities.”