Parents warned of severe action for discrimination against Dalit cook

September 06, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - KARUR

The district administration has warned of severe action against parents refusing to allow their children eat breakfast cooked by a Dalit woman at the Panchayat Union Elementary School at Velan Chettiyur in Karur district.

According to an official press release, about 30 students were studying in the school and about 15 students of the school were not eating breakfast provided under the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme introduced at the school from August 25. The parents were apparently not allowing them to have the breakfast as it was cooked by a Dalit woman who was a member of a local self-help group.

The parents of the children were cautioned against the discrimination by the Project Director of Mahalir Thittam on August 29. Yet, only two children from other communities turned up to have breakfast at the school.

Collector T. Prabhushankar visited the school on Tuesday and conducted enquiries with some of the parents concerned. When one of the parents said that he would rather pull his child out of the school, the Collector warned him that he would be booked under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Following this, the parent expressed regret and agreed to allow his child to have breakfast at the school.

The other parents too agreed to allow their children have the breakfast. The Collector cautioned them against such discriminative practices and told them that the situation at the school would be monitored closely, the release said.

