Parents, teachers join hands to help children in government and aided schools in Tiruchi through group study

A group of students forms a small study circle within the locality, which functions as a learning centre coordinated by parents from 6 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. every day

Published - August 10, 2024 07:15 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ancy Donal Madonna
After school hours, children receive education through the self-learning centres, where parents, especially women, bring children from their neighbourhoods to study together, encouraging peer learning and imitation.

After school hours, children receive education through the self-learning centres, where parents, especially women, bring children from their neighbourhoods to study together, encouraging peer learning and imitation. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A self-learning programme has been introduced for students of eight government and aided schools in Tiruchi with the support of the respective school management committees and parents to address learning gaps among children from poor families.

As teachers observed that the lack of adequate study at home adversely affected students’ education, they, in order to tackle the issue with parental support, established self-learning centres for students in Classes I to V in government and aided schools in the district.

A group of students forms a small study circle within the locality, which functions as a learning centre coordinated by parents. It operates from 6 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. every day.

At present, eight schools, including corporation and government schools at Srirangam, Thiruvanaikoil, Uppiliapuram, and Shri Shanmuga Middle School and ORR Aided Middle School in Srirangam, and Government Aided Middle School in Venkatachalapuram, have implemented the initiative in their schools. The programme is expected to be expanded to other schools soon.

The initiative is aimed at ensuring that children receive continuous monitoring and support in their education. After school hours, children receive education through the self-learning centres, where parents, especially women, bring children from their neighbourhoods to study together, encouraging peer learning and imitation.

Parents were trained to guide the students with homework and to effectively utilise mobile phones to access educational content, including apps, videos, and online resources to enhance the learning experience. Teachers visit these centres regularly to monitor progress and provide additional support where needed.

Students are encouraged to learn through fun activities such as games, quizzes, and storytelling. They are assigned a partner to encourage mutual support and collaboration on school assignments.

“Every child has an inherent ability to learn independently, and the initiative helps enhance students’ academic abilities. Through self-learning, children recognise their strengths and weaknesses and find solutions with the guidance of a parent. Seeing others study motivates each child to study as well,” said S. Sivakumar, retired Principal, District Institute of Education and Training, Kancheepuram, who is the coordinator of the programme.

