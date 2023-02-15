Parents, teachers in Coimbatore welcome move to launch Balvatika classes in Kendriya Vidyalayas

February 15, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - COIMBATORE

With the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) all set to begin Balvatika (pre-school) classes in pilot mode in the 2023-24 session, parents have high expectations of subsequent extension of the initiative to all the Kendriya Vidyalayas.

The new structure under the National Education Policy wherein early childhood care and education has been considered from age three onwards has come in for appreciation from parents and teachers alike, academics observe.

The focus of NEP on children’s physical and motor, cognitive, socio-emotional-ethical, cultural/artistic, communication and early language, literacy, and numeracy development skills, is being considered a vital factor in the education policy, according to a parent.

In the coming years, as all KVs begin to start pre-school classes at three levels: Balvatika 1 (attainment of three years but not completed four years), Balvatika 11 (attainment of four years but not completed five years), and Balvatika III (attainment of five years, but not completed six years), the Vidyalaya Management Committees at the level of individual schools have started holding discussions about the infrastructure requirements.

There will be two sections for each Balvatika level, and hence, there will be a need for six additional classrooms. The school heads have been given to understand that funds will be provided for construction of additional buildings for this purpose.

A principal of a Kendriya Vidyalaya in Coimbatore region expressed hope that it is only a matter of time before Balvatika classes are started in all KVs.

Parents of prospective candidates for the Balvatika classes have expressed relief since the fee to be charged will be many times lesser than the extent levied by franchisees of branded pre-schools.

Till now, preschools had been adopting different teaching methodologies with no common framework.

The NEP 2020, which specifies a standard framework for curriculum, will have a definte impact on preschools, with respect to curriculum and appointment of teaching faculty.

Teachers for Balvatika need to have qualification of senior secondary class from a recognised board with at least 50% marks, and diploma in Nursery Teacher Education/ Pre-school Education/ Early childhood Education Programme of duration of not less than two years, or B.Ed (Nursery) from NCTE recognised institution.