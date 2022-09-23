Parents stage demonstration demanding transfer of HM, lab assistant

The Hindu Bureau TIRUCHI
September 23, 2022 20:39 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Parents of a section of students of Government High School at Nettavelampatti in Uppilliyapuram block staged a demonstration demanding that the School Education Department transfer the Headmaster and a Lab Assistant, accusing them of "harassing" the students.

Maintaining that the school authorities were not “trustworthy,” a majority of parents did not send their children to the school on Friday. Only 15 out of the 100 students attended the school on Friday, school sources said. 

The position of the Parent Teacher Association (PTA) is that the students must be safeguarded from being made scapegoats in the feud between the Headmaster and a section of teachers, PTA president Thangaraj told The Hindu.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this week, Headmaster Rajasekar had reportedly obtained signatures of some students "by coercion" for a statement (they were not aware of) that puportedly contains a demand by the students that he and the Lab Assistant must not be transferred.

The inquiry conducted by the DEO to determine the grievance of the parents comes in the wake of arrest of a male teacher in the school under POCSO act, on the charge of sexual harassment of girl students, and subsequent death of a female teacher who, after being included as a second accused in the case, had ended her life.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The case was registered by the Musiri All Women Police based on a complaint against the teacher lodged by the students with the Childline.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app