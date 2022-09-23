Parents stage demonstration demanding transfer of HM, lab assistant

Parents of a section of students of Government High School at Nettavelampatti in Uppilliyapuram block staged a demonstration demanding that the School Education Department transfer the Headmaster and a Lab Assistant, accusing them of "harassing" the students.

Maintaining that the school authorities were not “trustworthy,” a majority of parents did not send their children to the school on Friday. Only 15 out of the 100 students attended the school on Friday, school sources said.

The position of the Parent Teacher Association (PTA) is that the students must be safeguarded from being made scapegoats in the feud between the Headmaster and a section of teachers, PTA president Thangaraj told The Hindu.

Earlier this week, Headmaster Rajasekar had reportedly obtained signatures of some students "by coercion" for a statement (they were not aware of) that puportedly contains a demand by the students that he and the Lab Assistant must not be transferred.

The inquiry conducted by the DEO to determine the grievance of the parents comes in the wake of arrest of a male teacher in the school under POCSO act, on the charge of sexual harassment of girl students, and subsequent death of a female teacher who, after being included as a second accused in the case, had ended her life.

The case was registered by the Musiri All Women Police based on a complaint against the teacher lodged by the students with the Childline.