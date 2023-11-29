ADVERTISEMENT

Parents seek action against teacher for allegedly beating student for scoring low marks

November 29, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Parents of a Class X student at Khajamalai in Tiruchi, have alleged that a teacher had beaten their son with a cane for scoring low marks in the test.

In a petition submitted to Chief Educational Officer (CEO) G. Krishnapriya on Monday, the parents said the teacher had allegedly beaten their son for scoring low marks in quarterly exams in October due to which he had fallen ill and was receiving treatment.

The parents had requested the school management to take action against the teacher. However, no action was taken even after a month. Following this, they petitioned the CEO demanding action against the teacher for assaulting the student.

When contacted, Ms. Krishnapriya said that an inquiry would be conducted to ascertain the facts and necessary action would be taken.

