Parents present ‘kalvi seer’ to school

Children of Panchayat Union Primary School at Edamalaipatti Pudur get a warm reception at the function on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

After a hiatus of two years, the ‘kalvi seer’ programme made a come back to the Panchayat Union Primary School, Edamalaipattipudur, here on Wednesday.

The Parents-Teachers Association of the school were elated to organise the celebration, in which they showered gifts worth ₹5 lakh to the school.

Parents who organised the ‘kalvi seer’ donated furniture like almirahs, benches, chairs, and bookshelves, electronic products like fans, pen drives, as well as a variety of other stationery items such as books, notebooks, pens, pencils, charts, maps and office supplies.

“The parents expressed their willingness to assist in the facelift of the school infrastructure, and they volunteered to donate after assessing what was required,” said Pushpalatha, Assistant Headmistress.

The headmistress said she was overwhelmed by the parents’ gesture and was moved beyond words to witness the ‘kalvi seer’ programme after two years.

The school's admission programme commenced, and around 120 students were admitted. They were given a warm reception with garlands and gifts during the event.