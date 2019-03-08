Parents, old students offer kalvi seervarisai to Corporation school

Parents and old students thronged Corporation Middle School at Bhagavathipuram in Tiruverumbur town on Thursday morning. They were carrying vessels, ceiling fans, almirahs, tables, lunch boxes, notebooks, dictionaries and several other utility items.

Through the ‘educational offerings’ (kalvi seervarisai), parents sought to reinforce their trust in the sincerity of school headmistress M. Alamelu Mangai and her team of teachers in seeing through the academic progress of their wards.

With happiness writ large on their faces, they joined teachers and students in a procession to display the donated items to local residents with a sense of pride.

“We thought it fit to repay our gratitude in this way to the school for taking good care of our wards,” former president of Parent-Teacher Association Abdulah Hafiz said.

There was spontaneity on the part of the parents. The total worth of the materials donated to the school exceeded ₹1 lakh, Assistant Headmaster Parthiban said.

Alumni members and parents handed over the things to the school headmistress in the presence of Block Education Officer of Tiruverumbur Jayaraman and Supervisor of Block Resource Centre, Tiruverumbur, Aaron Kennedy.

After the parents expressed their desire to do their part for the school, the headmistress was overjoyed, but made it clear that cash would not be accepted.

There were quite a few alumni members settled abroad who responded readily.

Among them was a Hotel Management professional settled in USA, Manoharan, who had spent his formative years in the school during the late seventies. He donated 25 dictionaries.

Another old student Muruganantham, who sponsors stage arrangements for most of the celebrations in the school came up with a flex banner on Thursday.

Infrastructure-wise, the building in the school that was renovated a few years back is no lesser than the ones found in private institutions.

Driving home the advantages of good infrastructure and quality faculty in the middle school, Mr. Jayaraman exhorted the people living below poverty line in the surroundings to patronise the institution rather than shelling out their entire earnings to educate their children in private schools.