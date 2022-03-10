Parents of victims being threatened, alleges Balabharathi

The former MLA and Communist Party of India (Marxists), K. Balabharathi has regretted that parents of girls who have lost their lives due to instances of crimes committed against them, were being threatened.

Participating in a meeting organised by the Tamil Nadu Government All Department Retired Employees Association here on Thursday, the former Dindigul MLA said that the safety and security of girl children remained under threat despite the existence of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

According to information available with her, she said, a total of 487 girls have died in 700 instances of crime against children reported in a year. While 157 of the persons have been acquitted in the cases filed in connection with these crimes, just 20 of them were convicted and several cases had not moved beyond the filing of a first information report.

Further, in some cases, the parents and relatives of the deceased girls were also threatened, resulting in the crime against children cases losing their steam, she added.