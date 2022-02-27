Parents of students in Ukraine keep their fingers crossed

Social media helps them stay in touch with their children

Parents whose children are stranded in Ukraine due to the ongoing conflict with Russia continued to spend anxious moments on Sunday as they tried their best to get news about their wards from officials and presenting petitions to facilitate evacuation procedures.

“I don’t know when my daughter will be back, because she says her city’s roads and bridges have been bombed and there is no public transport. Luckily her phone is still working,” said Yamuna Gopalakrishnan, a homemaker from Kattur in Tiruchi. Later, she listened in as her daughter Hauuri, a second year student at Kharkiv National Medical University, detailed the ordeal she and fellow students were facing in the northeastern Ukrainian city, in a conference call with The Hindu.

“When the bombing started, the women in our neighbourhood (Tsilynohrads’ka Street) were advised to take shelter in the underground railway station. There are hundreds of us here, sitting without food and water, because the whole town has shut down. Some women have young children and babies with them,” said Ms. Hauuri.

“The snowfall above has made the underground station even colder than usual, with cold winds blowing through the tunnels. We have put on our woolens and brought some bedsheets too, but we are still shivering,” said Ms. Hauuri.

Ms. Yamuna later added that they had booked their daughter’s tickets to fly back from Ukraine earlier last week, but the routes had closed down. “The flights organised by our government are concentrating on the western side of Ukraine, whereas Kharkiv is in the northeast. The capital Kyiv is 1,600 km away from Kharkiv, and with transport links cut off, these flights will be out of reach to students like my daughter,” she rued.

In Tiruchi No.1 Toll Gate, near Samayapuram, J. Mekala has been spending sleepless nights over her son Santhosh Xavier’s departure from Ternopil, where he had been studying Mechanical Engineering, to the border of Romania on Saturday. “We have been keeping in touch through WhatsApp, and it seems the children travelled part of the way on foot to Romania,” said Ms. Mekala.

Her son was among hundreds of others who were crowding around the country’s border gates. “One group of students had returned after being turned away at Poland, and so the crowd has grown bigger. Romania seems to be the only place left open to evacuees,” Ms. Mekala said.

After being alarmed by a message from her son saying that a group of them was being forced to wait outside in freezing weather while women were being allowed into Romania, Ms. Mekala got in touch with government representatives in Tiruchi, who have assured to help them.