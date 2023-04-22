Parents of autistic children told to rethink parenting styles

April 22, 2023 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - THANJAVUR

Parents should seek paediatricians’ advice if they notice symptoms of autism in children, advised speakers at a two-day workshop organised by the Department of Paediatrics, District Early Intervention Centre in association with the Indian Academy of Paediatrics, Thanjavur branch at the Government Rajah Mirasdar Hospital here recently.

Early detection of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is important, the experts said. Early pointers in identifying ASD in a child were not babbling, not pointing to objects or things, lack of imitation of parent’s activities, poor eye contact, not following when parents point at an object, repeated purposeless movements, paying more attention to the objects rather than to people, not responding to name call, delay in speech and not mingling with others.

Inaugurating the workshop attended by around 50 parents of autistic children, the Thanjavur Medical College dean, R. Balajinathan stressed the importance of early detection and helping these children overcome the hurdles in getting themselves included in society.

The workshop organised with the objective to empower the parents of autistic children and how to rethink their parenting styles was followed by an outdoor demonstration of activities for children with ASD.

On the second day, an exclusive session for the medical professionals, undergraduate and postgraduate medical students, nurses and paramedical staff was organised where neurodevelopmental paediatrician and founder of SPARKS parent support group, UK, Kanagasabai Puvanendran addressed the participants on the topic “empowering parents and children with autism to be resilient”.