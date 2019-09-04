Parents keeps off their children from school

Parents of students studying in Panchayat Union Elementary School at Thirupoonthuruthi did not send their children to school on Wednesday in protest against ‘inaction’ of the Education department on a complaint lodged against the headmistress.

The villagers said the headmistress kicked a girl student on June 25. She was subsequently transferred and posted to another school in a nearby village.

Hence, they decided not to send their children to school until disciplinary action was taken against the headmistress.