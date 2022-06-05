Parents expect CPWD to expedite construction of permanent campus for KV Golden Rock

June 05, 2022 21:46 IST

There is a strong expectation from parents that the Central Public Works Department will expedite the construction of permanent buildings for Kendriya Vidyalaya, Golden Rock, in consideration of the dire requirement of additional classrooms from the next academic year.

The school that was started in 2016-17 will have its first bach of class X students appearing for the public exams in the 2022-23 session.

According to parents, the school under civil sector has not been able to double its strength due to the paucity of classrooms in the temporary buildings provided by the Railways.

The construction of permanent structure will be initiated once the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan approves the tweaked building plan prepared by the CPWD.

"Once the present batch of X standard moves on to Plus One, there will be an inevitable need for additional classrooms. At present all the rooms are occupied. In some classes, the student strength is above the accommodation capacity," a parent said.

According to school sources, the new building is expected to come up on the about six-acre land area provided by the Railways during the course of this academic year.

If not for the disruption caused by the pandemic, the permanent infrastructure would have been created by now, the sources said.

Kendriya Vidyalaya, Ponmalai, is among the 54 schools sanctioned by the Central government during March 2014.

Every year, the number of applications for class I admission with an intake of 40 students is more than 20 times more.

The school has announced that there is no vacancy from class II onwards.

The need for an additional section for each class has been direly felt every year, parents emphasised.

There is also a need for more teachers against the backdrop of a chunk of teachers being appointed on contractual basis to handle social studies, Hindi, English, Mathematics, Science, Sanskrit, PRT-Music and Computer Science, sources said.